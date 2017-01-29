Armed robbery arrests
BRADFORD – Two local men face 40 charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at Bradford and York Region pharmacies since October.
Cat on a wire
One Bradford kitty has definitely used up one of its nine lives.
A donation for CHATS' Adult Day Program
In 2015, Leah Conley, her two grown sons and mom Jan created a fabulous gift basket and raffled it off, for the Helping Hand Food Bank. “Cost” of a ra
Praise for Police Auxiliaries
When the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary unit is at full strength, it consists of 30 volunteers, who assist uniformed officers with law enforcement, tra
Colts can't slow Attack
The Barrie Colts, with all of 16 skaters, were up against a team with 14 straight wins.
A Healthy Solution for You
There’s a new option for residents looking for a holistic approach to health: A Healthy Solution for You Wellness Centre, located upstairs at 29 Holla
Seniors' Accommodation update
Bradford West Gwillimbury Seniors Accommodation Committee met January 17, for the first time since September 2015.
Sonics win Bronze
The South Simcoe Sonics U13 Basketball team held their first Shoot-out Tournament at home, at the Bradford District High School basketball court on th
Informal meeting with the Minister
It was an informal meeting: Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, on his way to a Liberal Party function in Bradford, stopped at the Bra
Fugitive found
BRADFORD – A woman wanted on four charges was found hiding in her mother's closet by police Tuesday.
Norwegian firefighter incinerates Instagram
A sexy Norwegian firefighter heating up social media is as much buff as she is babe.
Panda on the lam from U.S. zoo
A rogue red panda is on the lam after escaping from the Virginia Zoo.