Congratulations to the U13 Sonics Basketball team, here with coach Craig McLaughlin - who won Bronze at their first Shootout Tourney in Bradford, Ont. on Sunday January 22, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Sonics win Bronze

The South Simcoe Sonics U13 Basketball team held their first Shoot-out Tournament at home, at the Bradford District High School basketball court on th

Informal meeting at the Bradford GO Train station, from left, Councillors Peter Ferragine, Mark Contois, Gary Baynes, Gary Lamb, Ron Orr, Deputy Mayor James Leduc and Mayor Rob Keffer with Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, posing beside a municipal transit bus in Bradford, January 21, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Informal meeting with the Minister

It was an informal meeting: Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, on his way to a Liberal Party function in Bradford, stopped at the Bra

Fugitive found

BRADFORD – A woman wanted on four charges was found hiding in her mother's closet by police Tuesday.

BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, right, presents a certificate congratulating Tom Fuller on his 90th Birthday, January 17. Fuller is accompanied by granddaughters Mason, left, and Brook, both 13. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Tom Fuller at 90

Tom Fuller celebrated his 90th Birthday at his Bradford home on January 17, surrounded by family.

Young Violinist Kitie Zhang waits her turn to perform at the Chinese New Year's Celebration in Newmarket, Ont. on Sunday January 22, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Happy Chinese New Year!

Gung hay fat choi! The Aurora International School hosted a Chinese New Year's Celebration, January 22, at the school in Newmarket, 415 Pickering Cres

Twice legal limit

BRADFORD – A woman was charged with impaired driving following a collision Saturday night.

Industrial accident

South Simcoe Police were called to investigate an industrial accident at a Bradford West Gwillimbury business on January 18.

Kids learn boxing moves from an Olympic athlete, at the launch of the Pedometer Project at W.H.Day Elementary School in Bradford, on January 12 - a new County-wide initiative to get kids moving. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Launching the Pedometer Project

The logistics are impressive: 21,000 students at 45 public schools in the Simcoe County District School Board will be participating in The Pedometer P

Caleb Van Stralen and Samantha Hanemaayer hosted a Soup's On! fundraiser at Springdale Christian Reformed Church in Bradford, January 13, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Soup's on!

If there's anything more warming on a cold January evening than soup or chili, it's the feeling you get when when you donate to a good cause and help

