Romance is Eternal....
Bradford - Chocolates are fattening. Flowers fade. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a “Romance is Eternal” concert at the Bradford Arts Centre – a riche
Heavy truck ban called 'premature'
In January 2016, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury adopted a Traffic By-law Amendment that banned heavy trucks from turning at the intersection of
De Keyzer among festival highlights
The February Blues Festival unfolds across the county starting today.
Coyote attack
NEW TECUMSETH – An Alliston man walking his dog late Tuesday was attacked by three coyotes.
Recognizing the importance of peer support
INNISFIL – Police and first responders deal with traumatic events in a way no other profession does.
Bradford Bridal Trends
More bling, more metallics in floral arrangements and on wedding cakes, “anything lace” when it comes to wedding dresses – those are some of the brida
Learning to be prepared for emergencies...
Last fall, Rob Heffernan, Training and Promotions Co-ordinator with County of Simcoe Emergency Management, and Astrid Vig-Bergsma, with Town of BWG Em
Attempted robbery
Bradford - At 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 29, a man walked into the 7-Eleven store on Holland St. East in Bradford, and handed the clerk a note that said, “This
Jazz at the Libraries
Once again, the Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival is reaching out to surrounding municipalities, to build an appreciation for jazz and blues.
Vice Canada allegedly used to recruit drug mules
An editor with Vice Media used the Canadian headquarters as a recruiting ground to draw young journalists and artists into a transnational cocaine-smuggling ring, according to allegations.
Harris edges Howard for first win
Dinner tasted a whole lot better for Mike Harris and his crew on Wednesday.
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Attention Beyhive: Beyonce is pregnant – with twins.