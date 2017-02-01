Attempted robbery
Bradford - At 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 29, a man walked into the 7-Eleven store on Holland St. East in Bradford, and handed the clerk a note that said, “This
Jazz at the Libraries
Once again, the Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival is reaching out to surrounding municipalities, to build an appreciation for jazz and blues.
Blithe Spirit in Cookstown
Cookstown - What better way to banish the grey days of winter than with a beloved comedy?
Dawe, Simpson re-elected to LSRCA Board
Newmarket - At its 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority Board re-elected Aurora Mayor Geoff Dawe as Chair, for a
Praise for Police Auxiliaries
When the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary unit is at full strength, it consists of 30 volunteers, who assist uniformed officers with law enforcement, tra
Sonics win Bronze
The South Simcoe Sonics U13 Basketball team held their first Shoot-out Tournament at home, at the Bradford District High School basketball court on th
Stop sign ignored
BRADFORD – Not stopping led to not driving for a local woman Monday evening.
Planning for Starbucks and DQ
A public meeting under the Planning Act was held January 24 to hear a Zoning By-law Amendment application for the vacant commercial lands at 500 Holla
Seniors' Accommodation update
Bradford West Gwillimbury Seniors Accommodation Committee met January 17, for the first time since September 2015.
Cat on a wire
One Bradford kitty has definitely used up one of its nine lives.
Train time is any time
Train time is any time. That’s the warning that appears at various locations along the Barrie Line, running from Allandale Station to Toronto’s Union
A donation for CHATS' Adult Day Program
In 2015, Leah Conley, her two grown sons and mom Jan created a fabulous gift basket and raffled it off, for the Helping Hand Food Bank. “Cost” of a ra