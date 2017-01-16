Unpredictable ice conditions
Police in South Simcoe and York Region are warning that ice thickness on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways are “unpredictable, inconsistent and po
Mayor's New Year's Levee
Last year, the first BWG Mayor’s New Year’s Levee not only offered an opportunity for residents to celebrate the new year and meet their local Council
My Canada ... The Grey Jay
Like a giant moth it seems to float through the air, in slow, buoyant flight to land unafraid on the rim of the plat you left unattended at your camps
Welcome to the Paul Sadlon Atrium
Paul Sadlon, founder of Paul Sadlon Motors, and Gary Lamb, Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor, both grew up in the Holland Marsh. They have remained
Truck collapsed
Traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 was affected by a collapsed transport truck at Highway 88, OPP reported, on Thursday morning.
Crime Stoppers Month
Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka was founded in 1987. Since its inception, it has helped police make a total of 4,506 arrests, clear 6,864 ca
An evening of antiques
The Bond Head Women's Institute hosts an evening of information and fun.
OPP RIDE wrapup
Ontario Provincial Police wrapped up this year's Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign.
More driveways on Professor Day Drive
A public meeting under the planning act was held to consider a Zoning By-law amendment for the 0.32 hectare vacant property beside Fieldcrest Elementa
County calls for patience with collection
Midhurst – Blowing snow and icy roads are not only a hazard for motorists. They are especially hazardous for large waste collection vehicles, and road
Homes under construction destroyed in blaze
Around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services received a report of a structure fire in a new subdivision, south
Welcome to 2017
Icy roads and the threat of a winter storm didn't keep residents away from the annual BWG Family First Night celebration on New Year's Eve. There were