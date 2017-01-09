Fire destroys Bradford houses: UPDATE
BRADFORD – Fire destroyed a half-dozen homes under construction here Friday morning.
Welcome to 2017
Icy roads and the threat of a winter storm didn't keep residents away from the annual BWG Family First Night celebration on New Year's Eve. There were
Free Curling Clinic this weekend
It's cold, snowy and the start of a new year... What better time to learn “the roaring game”?
Investment scheme charges
NEW TECUMSETH – Four men face fraud and money laundering charges following a two-year police investigation involving a large investment scheme.
Bradford resident on the front line of AIDS battle
Thomas Gabor of Bradford is now a Youth Engagement Co-ordinator for Canada's largest Youth HIV education and prevention organization, LetsStopAIDS.
New Year's at the Legion
The Bradford Legion's banquet hall was packed with revellers on New Year's Eve, celebrating a “Down East” New Year's. The evening included a Roast Bee
BWG in 2016... Year-end Review
Now that 2017 is here, it's time to look back at the year that was...
New Year's Eve, Portuguese-style
Stunning black and white décor, with a splash of purple – gorgeous floral centrepieces – music by Banda Luso...
Bulldogs take on Sweden, in Exhibition play
It's been 25 years since Bosse Tallbo first brought a young Swedish minor hockey team to tour Canada.
Festive RIDE results
South Simcoe police stopped more than 5,000 vehicles during their 2016 Festive RIDE campaign, testing nearly 200 drivers.
Chanukah and Menorah-lighting in Bradford
For a second year, Rabbi Yosef Y. Nakkar presided over Bradford's Menorah Lighting ceremony and the Chanukah Party that followed, at the Bradford Publ
Two assaults
BRADFORD – A woman faces two charges after her husband and step-son were assaulted Monday afternoon.