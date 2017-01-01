Collection affected
Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes during the holidays, have been affecting Simcoe County collection services.
Police Chief Designate announced
Bradford – Following the announced retirement of South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley, the Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board
2017 Police Services Budget approved
Bradford West Gwillimbury Council has unanimously approved the 2017 BWG-Innisfil Police Services Board budget, for the South Simcoe Police Service.
Farewell from the Bradford Farmers' Market
It's farewell for the season, from the vendors at the Bradford Farmers' Market.
BWG Heritage Matters...
How does the Town's Heritage Committee assess whether a property should be listed, designated, or permission given to demolish?
Family First Night celebrations
First Night in BWG
RIDE patrol
BRADFORD – A RIDE patrol nabbed a local woman for impaired driving here early Wednesday morning.
Shoppers supports My Sister's Place
Each year, Shoppers Drug Mart chooses a local organization supporting women's health and wellness, as the recipient of the funds raised through its Tr
Impaired by drug
BRADFORD – A local man faces an impaired driving charge after police found him asleep in his car at a fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
Medical marijuana plant on track
The transformation of the old Faurecia plant on Reagens Industrial Parkway is well underway. The 190,000 sq. ft. facility, which sat vacant after Faur
The lighter side of the Classics
“Something like a TED Talk.”
Puppets tell the Christmas Story
Twenty-five years ago, Brenda Dainton made her first “liturgical” puppet – a simple sewn figure, representing a character in the Gospel.