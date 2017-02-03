Romance is Eternal....
Bradford - Chocolates are fattening. Flowers fade. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a “Romance is Eternal” concert at the Bradford Arts Centre – a riche
Heavy truck ban called 'premature'
In January 2016, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury adopted a Traffic By-law Amendment that banned heavy trucks from turning at the intersection of
De Keyzer among festival highlights
The February Blues Festival unfolds across the county starting today.
Coyote attack
NEW TECUMSETH – An Alliston man walking his dog late Tuesday was attacked by three coyotes.
Recognizing the importance of peer support
INNISFIL – Police and first responders deal with traumatic events in a way no other profession does.
Bradford Bridal Trends
More bling, more metallics in floral arrangements and on wedding cakes, “anything lace” when it comes to wedding dresses – those are some of the brida
Learning to be prepared for emergencies...
Last fall, Rob Heffernan, Training and Promotions Co-ordinator with County of Simcoe Emergency Management, and Astrid Vig-Bergsma, with Town of BWG Em
Attempted robbery
Bradford - At 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 29, a man walked into the 7-Eleven store on Holland St. East in Bradford, and handed the clerk a note that said, “This
Jazz at the Libraries
Once again, the Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival is reaching out to surrounding municipalities, to build an appreciation for jazz and blues.
Blithe Spirit in Cookstown
Cookstown - What better way to banish the grey days of winter than with a beloved comedy?
Dawe, Simpson re-elected to LSRCA Board
Newmarket - At its 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority Board re-elected Aurora Mayor Geoff Dawe as Chair, for a
Praise for Police Auxiliaries
When the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary unit is at full strength, it consists of 30 volunteers, who assist uniformed officers with law enforcement, tra