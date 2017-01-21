Industrial accident
South Simcoe Police were called to investigate an industrial accident at a Bradford West Gwillimbury business on January 18.
Launching the Pedometer Project
The logistics are impressive: 21,000 students at 45 public schools in the Simcoe County District School Board will be participating in The Pedometer P
Soup's on!
If there's anything more warming on a cold January evening than soup or chili, it's the feeling you get when when you donate to a good cause and help
Internet scams
BRADFORD – Internet scams continue to claim victims.
Colts down Spirit in OT
There were some real positives in all of facets of the game.
Bradford Bridal Show
Bradford Bridal Trends, hosted by Linda's Floral Designs, returns to the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, 767 Simcoe Road, this Sunday, January
My Canada... Most Memorable Character
When our family moved to Bradford in 1965, we took up residence on Hurd St. At the time, I was 15 years old, and looking for summer work.
Repairing the Bell Tower
The scaffolding is up at Trinity Anglican Church in Bradford, marking the start of repairs to the church's Bell Tower, after a successful campaign rai
Bigger share of the costs
The figures are out, and Bradford West Gwillimbury will be paying a slightly higher share of the Operating costs for Policing, in 2017.
A Warmer Winter for Coats for Kids
For a second year, South Simcoe Police launched “A Warmer Winter” - inviting residents in both Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury to drop off dona
Grand Opening of RomolaMed
“It's great to be here for another Grand Opening of a small business in Bradford.”
Kuris + The Crosswinds in Concert
Kurtis and The Crosswinds will be returning to their roots on Friday, January 20, performing at the Bradford Arts Centre (Bradford United Church), at