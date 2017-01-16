Police are warning of unstable and unpredictable ice conditions on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways, ditches and ponds. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Unpredictable ice conditions

Police in South Simcoe and York Region are warning that ice thickness on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways are “unpredictable, inconsistent and po

Cutting the Sesquicentennial Cake - from left, Councillor Gary Baynes, Mayor Rob Keffer, Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. (back), MP for York Simcoe Peter Van Loan, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, Councillors Gary Lamb and Mark Contois, at the New Year's Levee in Bradford, January 8, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Mayor's New Year's Levee

Last year, the first BWG Mayor’s New Year’s Levee not only offered an opportunity for residents to celebrate the new year and meet their local Council

Grey Jay, www.birdforum.net

My Canada ... The Grey Jay

Like a giant moth it seems to float through the air, in slow, buoyant flight to land unafraid on the rim of the plat you left unattended at your camps

In the front row, from right, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, Paul Sadlon, Deputy Mayor James Leduc and, at left, Library Board Chair Milt Calder, at the BWG Public library in Bradford, Ont. on Tuesday January 10, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Welcome to the Paul Sadlon Atrium

Paul Sadlon, founder of Paul Sadlon Motors, and Gary Lamb, Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor, both grew up in the Holland Marsh. They have remained

Traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 was affected by a collapsed transport truck at Highway 88, OPP reported, on Thursday morning. OPP photo.

Truck collapsed

Traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 was affected by a collapsed transport truck at Highway 88, OPP reported, on Thursday morning.

Mayor Rob Keffer, Councillors Ron Orr and Peter Ferragine join South Simcoe Police and the Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka Committee to raise the flag for Crime Stoppers Month in Bradford, Ont. on Monday January 9, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Crime Stoppers Month

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka was founded in 1987. Since its inception, it has helped police make a total of 4,506 arrests, clear 6,864 ca

(File photo)

OPP RIDE wrapup

Ontario Provincial Police wrapped up this year's Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign.

Dressing up for the free photo booth, at the BWG First Night Celebration in Bradford, December 31, 2016 - a family-oriented New Year's Eve party. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Welcome to 2017

Icy roads and the threat of a winter storm didn't keep residents away from the annual BWG Family First Night celebration on New Year's Eve. There were

Citizen Voices

Post your story »

     

Nearby

See more dailies & weeklies »