South Simcoe Police show a cache of drugs they retrieved when they arrested two suspects they believe are responsible for several pharmacy break-ins since October in York Region and the Town of Innisfil. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Armed robbery arrests

BRADFORD – Two local men face 40 charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at Bradford and York Region pharmacies since October.

Finally free of the wires, Powerstream worker prepares to drop the cat into the waiting blanket below, in Bradford, Ont. on Friday January 27, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Cat on a wire

One Bradford kitty has definitely used up one of its nine lives.

Auxiliary Police Officer, a volunteer, helps with the food drive in South Simcoe, Ont. Submitted.

Praise for Police Auxiliaries

When the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary unit is at full strength, it consists of 30 volunteers, who assist uniformed officers with law enforcement, tra

Cassie Landolfi uses the big scissors to cut the ribbon, officially opening A Healthy Solution for You Wellness Centre in Bradford, January 14. She was joined by, from left, Mayor Rob Keffer, Councillors Ron Orr and Gary Baynes, MP Peter Van Loan, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, Councillor Peter Ferragine, and family members. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

A Healthy Solution for You

There’s a new option for residents looking for a holistic approach to health: A Healthy Solution for You Wellness Centre, located upstairs at 29 Holla

Congratulations to the U13 Sonics Basketball team, here with coach Craig McLaughlin - who won Bronze at their first Shootout Tourney in Bradford, Ont. on Sunday January 22, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Sonics win Bronze

The South Simcoe Sonics U13 Basketball team held their first Shoot-out Tournament at home, at the Bradford District High School basketball court on th

Informal meeting at the Bradford GO Train station, from left, Councillors Peter Ferragine, Mark Contois, Gary Baynes, Gary Lamb, Ron Orr, Deputy Mayor James Leduc and Mayor Rob Keffer with Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, posing beside a municipal transit bus in Bradford, January 21, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Informal meeting with the Minister

It was an informal meeting: Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, on his way to a Liberal Party function in Bradford, stopped at the Bra

Fugitive found

BRADFORD – A woman wanted on four charges was found hiding in her mother's closet by police Tuesday.

Citizen Voices

Post your story »

     

Nearby

See more dailies & weeklies »