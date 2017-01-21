Industrial accident

South Simcoe Police were called to investigate an industrial accident at a Bradford West Gwillimbury business on January 18.

Kids learn boxing moves from an Olympic athlete, at the launch of the Pedometer Project at W.H.Day Elementary School in Bradford, January 12, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Launching the Pedometer Project

The logistics are impressive: 21,000 students at 45 public schools in the Simcoe County District School Board will be participating in The Pedometer P

Caleb Van Stralen and Samantha Hanemaayer host a Soup's On! fundraiser at Springdale Christian Reformed Church in Bradford, January 13, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Soup's on!

If there's anything more warming on a cold January evening than soup or chili, it's the feeling you get when when you donate to a good cause and help

Fabulous gown at last year's Bradford Bridal Trends show at the Portuguese Cultural Centre. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Bradford Bridal Show

Bradford Bridal Trends, hosted by Linda's Floral Designs, returns to the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, 767 Simcoe Road, this Sunday, January

Scaffolding went up at Trinity Anglican Church in Bradford, earlier this month. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Repairing the Bell Tower

The scaffolding is up at Trinity Anglican Church in Bradford, marking the start of repairs to the church's Bell Tower, after a successful campaign rai

Bigger share of the costs

The figures are out, and Bradford West Gwillimbury will be paying a slightly higher share of the Operating costs for Policing, in 2017.

South Simcoe Police Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden joins Coats for Kids co-ordinator Catherine Snow, with just some of the Warmer Winter donations, in Bradford, Ont. on January 10, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

A Warmer Winter for Coats for Kids

For a second year, South Simcoe Police launched “A Warmer Winter” - inviting residents in both Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury to drop off dona

