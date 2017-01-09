Dressing up for the photo booth, at the BWG First Night Celebration in Bradford, December 31, 2016 - a family-oriented New Year's Eve party. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Welcome to 2017

Icy roads and the threat of a winter storm didn't keep residents away from the annual BWG Family First Night celebration on New Year's Eve. There were

Investment scheme charges

NEW TECUMSETH – Four men face fraud and money laundering charges following a two-year police investigation involving a large investment scheme.

Dancing to the '50s-'60s-'70s music of The Cruisers, at the Down East New Year's Eve party, held at the Bradford Legion, December 31, 2016. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

New Year's at the Legion

The Bradford Legion's banquet hall was packed with revellers on New Year's Eve, celebrating a “Down East” New Year's. The evening included a Roast Bee

South Simcoe Police R.I.D.E. spotcheck. FILE PHOTO

Festive RIDE results

South Simcoe police stopped more than 5,000 vehicles during their 2016 Festive RIDE campaign, testing nearly 200 drivers.

Two assaults

BRADFORD – A woman faces two charges after her husband and step-son were assaulted Monday afternoon.

Citizen Voices

Post your story »

     

Nearby

See more dailies & weeklies »