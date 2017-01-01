Collection affected

Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes during the holidays, have been affecting Simcoe County collection services.

South Simcoe Police Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher, seen here at the launch of a collaborative program with the OSPCA, at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown, in August of 2015. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Police Chief Designate announced

Bradford – Following the announced retirement of South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley, the Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board

Restored to its elegance. The former "Quaint House", at the eastern edge of Bond Head, Ont. on Thursday August 11, 2016. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

BWG Heritage Matters...

How does the Town's Heritage Committee assess whether a property should be listed, designated, or permission given to demolish?

South Simcoe Police R.I.D.E. spotcheck. FILE PHOTO

RIDE patrol

BRADFORD – A RIDE patrol nabbed a local woman for impaired driving here early Wednesday morning.

Impaired by drug

BRADFORD – A local man faces an impaired driving charge after police found him asleep in his car at a fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Medical marijuana plant on track

The transformation of the old Faurecia plant on Reagens Industrial Parkway is well underway. The 190,000 sq. ft. facility, which sat vacant after Faur

