Oxford Learning Centre grand opening

The Oxford Learning Centre in Bradford opened its doors at 483 Holland St. West in June of this year.

“It's just been great, the response from the community,” says owner Danielle Spagnuolo. Parents have responded to a tried and tested model that goes beyond tutoring, to emphasize cognitive learning, in building confidence and skills.

“We're happy to help. That's what we're here for, to make that change in a child's life, and take that stress away from parents,” Spagnuolo says.

The Oxford Learning Centre had its start in 1984. There are now 86 locations in Ontario alone, that provide not only tutoring in English, Math, French and Sciences, but Summer Learning programs, Enrichment, and ESL, for students from the age of 3 and up – including college and adult programs.

“We focus on the child as a whole. We look at their cognitive skills, as well as academics,” Spagnuolo says, noting that each child is assessed and receives a program tailored specifically to their needs and abilities. “We want them to learn how to learn.”

Classes are limited to 3 students per teacher, and kids regularly attend twice a week, 1 hour per class – although “they can come more often than that, if they want.” And many do, a tribute to the effort to make learning not only stress-free, but fun.

On December 10, Bradford's Oxford Learning Centre held its official Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting, paired with a Christmas party that offered a pancake breakfast, crafts and visit with Santa.

Among those congratulating Spagnuolo and her staff was MP for York-Simcoe Peter Van Loan, whose son John has attended the Summer Learning program. “It's been a very positive experience for the family,” Van Loan said, thanking Spagnuolo for opening the first Oxford Learning Centre in the riding, and for providing “happy memories, and lives enriched.”

“Education is so important, and to be able to have what you offer the community – to be tutored, and be able to learn,” said BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, bringing congratulations from the Town.

Spagnuolo credited her staff and talented teachers, for the success to date. “We've been able to serve so many children, and seen the results.”

For more information, see www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-bradford/ or call 905-775-3000.