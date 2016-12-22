Planning the future of Recreation in BWG

The Town of BWG has undertaken a new Leisure Services Master Plan Study. On December 6, consultants with Monteith Brown Planning and Tucker Reid & Associates presented the draft Master Plan to Council – to mixed response.

Councillors felt the study had failed to include a number of existing and potential recreational opportunities within the municipality.

The Master Plan makes 63 recommendations, shaping parks, recreation and leisure services planning and infrastructure in the municipality,over the next 10 years.

It is one of the first in Ontario to be developed within the new 'Federal framework for Recreation in Canada,” Brown told Council, a framework that identifies 5 “pillars”: active living; inclusion and accessibility; connecting people with nature; creating supportive environments; and building recreational capacity.

Brown described a public consultation process, that received 371 responses to a public online survey, welcomed submissions from 29 stakeholder groups, and hosted community visioning workshops. The result: the consultants found “great satisfaction” with the Town's new Library and Leisure centre, but a need for greater flexibility in programming, that would allow for more self-scheduled and drop-in activities, more programs directed towards persons with mobility issues, more programs reflective of the Town's growing diversity, and more effort to overcome the financial barriers to participation.

“This is a bit of a commuter town. Not everyone can participate when they want in what they want,” noted consultant Anand Desai.

The Plan encourages the Town to promote Active Living by meeting the criteria for a “Youth-Friendly Community”, developing more programs for older adults, and establishing a “Report Card” that would monitor health outcomes.

“The needs of a 55-plus, 70 year old resident are very different from what they were in the past,” said Desai, and require an update in the type of programming offered.

To improve inclusion and access, the Plan recommends regular consultation with representatives of various agencies, and adjustments to offer sports and activities that especially address “marginalized” portions of the population – identified as women, the disabled, and low income earners.

Under the “connecting people with nature” pillar, the consultants identified the Town's 66 hectares of parkland, and advised that the Town will require another 41 hectares, as it grows. Among the recommendations: A total redesign of Centennial Park “to meet the needs of the established area of Bradford”, as the new Henderson Park comes online. The consultants also recommended public education programs that would enhance environmental stewardship, and the establishment of Community Gardens at Henderson Park.

Brown called “creating Supportive Environments” the “meat and potatoes” of the report – focussing on the Town's facilities, and their adequacy, moving forward. The study determined that the Town's aquatics centre and 3 ice pads should be sufficient for the next ten years – but there is a need to determine a future use for the old Bradford Community Centre, revitalize the existing skateboard park, and redesign and possibly relocate the Centennial park ball diamonds.

In addition to the existing facilities, the Master Plan predicted a need for 4 additional soccer fields, 2 new ball diamonds (one with lighting, one without), a new community centre in Bond Head that could include a library, skate park, and splash pad, to create a community hub – and pickleball/tennis courts.

Pickleball, a sport growing in popularity across North America, can be played on a modified tennis court. The consultants recommended painting pickleball lines on the courts at Lions Park, and building a new facility at the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre.

Councillor Gary Lamb suggested that the report should have included some private facilities that offer recreational options to the community – including the privately-owned curling club, local golf courses, and commercial fitness centres and gyms. “Once we lose something, we can't replace it,” Lamb said, particularly concerned that there is too much reliance on government to provide leisure services. “A huge portion of recreational activity in Ontario is private or not-for-profit.”

“Certainly, your volunteer organizations continue to provide a tremendous service to the community,” said Brown, adding that the Master Plan was not proposing that the Town “unduly compete with them... but be supportive of them.”

“Foster a community development model,” added Desai.

Councillor Mark Contois wondered why the Consultants were talking about Pickleball - “I never heard about that one sport,” Contois said – and not low-cost options like Frisbee golf.

Brown replied that the Town's park plans already include “casual open space”, where residents can “throw a frisbee around”, but that new Pickleball Leagues are attracting a growing participation, particularly for those who are older, who have limited mobility. “We're trying to balance a number of different things and recreational options.”

Councillor Gary Baynes suggested that the Trails at Scanlon Creek Conservation Area, and a future trail along the new Holland Marsh canal berms should have been included, underlining “the link between recreation and tourism... I think we should partner more.”

“It wasn't intentionally left out,” replied Brown, reminding Council that the Master Plan is a living document, that can be adjusted as needs arise. That came up again, when Councillor Raj Sandhu asked why no consideration was given to the internationally popular sport of Cricket.

“We don't see that demand at the present time,” said Brown. “The plan doesn't prevent that. It encourages groups to come forward, and show a demand.” He noted that before the plan recommends investment of tax dollars in a recreational facility or program, “we want to make sure it's sustainable.”

“Don't forget our old parks. Revitalize!” said Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. “We have to continue to improve these older parks,” including Taylor Park, Lions Park and Luxury.

“That was a theme we heard through the consultation,” agreed Brown, noting that the Town will need to plan for the revitalization and replacement of aging park infrastructure.

The Leisure Services Master Plan can be viewed online at www .townofbwg.com/LSMP. Comments are welcomed, and can be emailed to LSMP @townofbwg.com. The final report is expected early in 2017.