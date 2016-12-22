Real trees support real growers

The Ontario government has entered the age old debate: Artificial vs. Real Christmas Tree.

The Legislature declared December 3 as Christmas Tree Day, marking the start of tree-shopping for many families. The goal was to raise the question of environmental impact and carbon footprint of an artificial tree imported from Asia, support Ontario tree growers, and “bring the beauty of Ontario's forests into our homes for the holiday season.”

Rob Keen, CEO at Forest Ontario, talks of the habitat for birds and animals provided by the trees as they grow, and the employment and income provided on tree farms. Real trees clean the air, are 100% biodegradable – after the decorations are removed – and can be turned into wood chips for pathways or mulch for the garden, once the season is over.

Besides, says Keen, “Real trees smell nice.”

When selecting a tree, remember to do a “drop test.” Raise the tree a few inched off the ground, then let it fall. If there is a shower of needles when the trunk hits the ground, the tree isn't fresh. Another freshness test: Gently grab the inside of a branch, and pull your hand toward you. The needles should not come loose in your hands. And needles should bend, not break.

Buy a tree that fits your home, leaving space for your tree “topper.”

Before you bring your tree into the house, cut an inch off the base, to ensure that the tree can take up water. Make sure the cut is strait, to ensure the tree will stand upright in the water-filled stand – and replenish water daily.

Ontario forests are a renewable resource, Forest Ontario says, that when managed well, bring a host of social, economic and environmental benefits.

And at one vendor of live trees, Christmas trees have an impact far beyond Ontario's borders. Fraser's Garden & Market, located at 3206 County Rd. 27 just north of Bond Head, is once again promising to plant a tree in Africa, for every Christmas tree sold at their market. For more information, see Facebook.com/Frasers-Garden-and-Market.