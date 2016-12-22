Atoms give a gift for Christmas

Bradford's Atom “A” rep Bulldogs participated in their 2nd annual Give a Gift for Christmas toy drive.

The team, led by Coaches Mike McGuigan, Assistant Coach Greg Enwright, Derek Beaudoin and Manager Alison Domingues, spent the day shopping at Walmart, buying gifts for kids in the care of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (formerly Children's Aid), and in need in Simcoe County.

Then the kids headed to Don Cherry's Sports Grill in Bradford, to hand over the gifts to the South Simcoe Police Constable Rob Enwright for the South Simcoe Police toy drive. and to enjoy their Christmas party.

BWGMHA Atom “A” sends out a big Thank-you to Switzer-Carty for the donation of a school bus to carry the players to and from Walmart, bus driver Tom Ehlers for driving them safely to their destinations, and Eric Fex of Don Cherry's, who donated a buffet lunch for the team. As a thank-you, the team presented Fex with a signed Jersey and team photo, to be added to the sports memorabilia at the iconic restaurant.