Celebrating Portuguese roots

Raizes Portuguesas – Portuguese Roots – is a new children's Folklore dance group in Bradford, that has been working together for about a year, with members ranging in age from 3, to 16. Not just traditional dance, says instructor and founder Luisa Coquim, “We do a little bit of everything, including drama.”

On December 18, Raizes Portuguesas brought their brilliant costumes and delightful music to Bradford Valley Care Community, providing entertainment for the residents, who were all smiles, and clapped along.