Discovering Canadian traditions

It's been almost one year since the Al Shtiewe Family left life in a refugee camp, and came to Bradford – sponsored by BRIDG, the Bradford Refugee Inter-Denominational Group.

The family of 11 had fled their native city near Homs in Syria, victims of the vicious civil war that continues to rage, and were among the 25,000 refugees welcomed to Canada between November 2015, and February of 2016.

Parents Ali and Manjiye have been learning English, and settling into their new life – Manjiye caring for her 10th child, who was born after the family arrived in Canada. The other children attend school – Sir William Osler Public School for those in the elementary grades, Bradford District High School for the oldest – and after-school ESL classes.

This month, ESL tutor Lynda Usher and her volunteers introduced the children to some Canadian holiday traditions. They've made Gingerbread men to take home, evergreen trees out of hand prints, and on December 14, “Gingerbread Houses” made with Graham crackers and icing, all while practising their English – talking of “snow” and “winter,” “houses” and “icing” - groaning when a decorated house fell apart, and laughing as they enjoyed the fun.

Their teachers also took them on an expedition around Bradford West Gwillimbury, to check out the Christmas lights.