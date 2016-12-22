Feliz Navidad!

When the Iglesia Hispana de Bradford – the Spanish Church of Bradford – first opened its doors at Green Valley Alliance Church, it attracted about 15 people, who came together to worship in the Spanish language.

Now, the church regularly attracts 75 to 80 people to its weekly worship, building community, and bringing together residents who may have left behind family and friends in their homeland.

On December 17, Iglesia Hispana de Bradford hosted a Christmas dinner at the church, with entertainment, food, and a special presentation of the Christmas Story by “El niňos,” the children.

Pastor Juan Carlos Espino spoke a blessing, asking the families to “thank God. He's the reason for this celebration” - and thanking all who attended, “for this moment we can share together.”