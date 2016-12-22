Police Chief announces retirement plans

Innisfil – At the Board meeting on Dec. 12, South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley announced his intention to retire, effective April 17, 2017, after 42 years of dedicated service in policing.

Chief Beazley began his career with the Winnipeg Police as a constable in November 1974. In 2000, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, becoming Chief in 2009.

He joined the South Simcoe Police as Chief in 2012, at a time when policing in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil was the focus of a costing exercise. Chief Beazley undertook the difficult assignment, of finding cost efficiencies, improving the reputation of the Service, and ensuring that it would be financially-sustainable, moving forward.

Since then, the South Simcoe Police have introduced fiscally responsible budgets, while improving service delivery. The Service continues to be recognized across Ontario as a leading community-based policing organization, and Chief Beazley, for his reputation as a relationship-builder, known in the community for his open door policies.

“We thank Chief Beazley for his years with South Simcoe,” said Police Services Board Chair Rod Hicks. “He will be missed, and leaves behind a legacy of a Service of which we can be proud and (that) is poised for the future.”

“I am very proud of my profession,” Chief Beazley said. “Policing has evolved from the 'cop on the beat' with a call box, a portable radio and their wits as a guide, to today's highly-trained officers, who are supported by modern technology and contemporary strategies that make communities safer.

“But I am most proud of the work of the members of the South Simcoe Police Service. These men and women who have been my colleagues for almost 5 years have worked hard to exemplify our motto, 'Protect with Courage, Serve with Compassion'.”

Beazley will continue to serve in the role of Chief, and implement the Service's business plan and vision until his retirement on April 17. The Board anticipates making an announcement regarding the Chief's replacement in the near future.