Sin Bin Comedy helps kids play hockey

Greg Enwright is steeped in hockey.

He played minor hockey as a kid, is assistant coach for the Bradford West Gwillimbury Minor Hockey Association's Atom “A” rep team – and he and co-producer Jeff Tseng run “Sin Bin Comedy,” Sin Bin being slang for the Penalty Box.

Sin Bin Comedy hosts comedy nights at Don Cherry's Sports Grill once a month, in the Coach's Corner. The producers bring in different comedy acts from all over the province, for “tasteful fun” (nothing too raunchy or x-rated, Enwright says), with a new line-up every month. The $15 cover charge helps pay the comics, and keeps the evenings going.

On December 10, the price was raised to $25, for a special comedy fundraiser for the Josh Amero Memorial Fund. The fund, established by the family of Josh Amero, a former minor hockey player who tragically lost his life in a collision at the age of just 24, pays the hockey registration fees for kids facing financial hardship.

It's a cause near and dear to Enwright. “Someone sponsored me, when I was a kid, and I never knew,” he says. The fundraising comedy night was an opportunity to “give back.”

The evening raised $550 – an amount topped up to $600 by Enwright and Tseng, and presented to BWGMHA president Paul Dossey and bookkeeper Nancy Bateman, Dec. 18.