Survey finds support for 400-404 Link

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury retained the agency First Contact to conduct a survey of BWG residents, regarding the proposed Highway 400-404 connecting link.

The survey, conducted by telephone, found that 72% of respondents were familiar or very familiar with the proposed Bradford Link, and 76% felt that the new 400-series highway would reduce smog, congestion and increase traffic safety in BWG.

The numbers were even higher when asked if they would favour construction of the Link. Fully 85% said they were Strongly in Favour or In Favour of building a 16.2 km. controlled access highway between the 400 in BWG and Hwy. 404 in East Gwillimbury.

A total of 600 residents were surveyed, evenly split between Male and Female. Eighty-eight percent were home-owners.

“These results are not surprising in the least,” said Mayor Rob Keffer. “The residents and government of BWG have long seen the need for a solution to help alleviate traffic congestion caused by vehicles using Holland St. as a way to move between Simcoe County and York Region.”

The goal of the survey, said the Mayor , “was to provide us with numbers to back up our beliefs as we continue to lobby the provincial government to make construction of the Hwy. 400-404 Connecting Link a priority.”