The Festive RIDE message is getting through in Bradford and Innisfil.

South Simcoe police were out Wednesday night and checked 438 vehicles.

Police say 10 of those drivers were given roadside tests, and all passed.

Motorists are reminded that Festive RIDE officers will be out daily until January.

Drivers are asked to stay sober, and call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted.