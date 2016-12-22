Celebrating with the Happy Sixties

For nearly 50 years, the Happy Sixties Club has offered Seniors the opportunity to socialize, enjoy outings, and play cards.

The club meets in the old St. Mary's building on Frederick St. in Bradford and, says president Bill Fitzgerald, “this is a viable option, especially for Seniors in the downtown core – old Bradford.”

In fact, after years of dwindling membership, the Happy Sixties club has been experiencing a bit of a Renaissance. “We're growing,” says Fitzgerald. “We're up to about 50.”

The club meets weekly – on Wednesdays, for “cards, tea and talk,” and on Thursday evenings, for cards.

“Not everyone can get to the Danube Seniors Centre,” Fitzgerald says, explaining the growing interest in the club. Eight or nine of the original members, now in their late 80s or 90s, have mobility issues, and appreciate a meeting place close to home.

There are hopes that the growing membership will not only help the club survive, but perhaps allow the programs offered to expand. Fitzgerald would like to negotiate the use of more space in the St. Mary's building, to offer additional activities – but realizes that will depend on their landlord, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The Happy Sixties will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2018. “We'd like to see the club go on,” says Fitzgerald.

On December 16, the club held a catered Christmas Dinner for the members, and welcomed special guests, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer and wife Jean.