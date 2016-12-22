Kids' Christmas Party at the PCCB

It's a tradition at the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford: a Kids' Christmas Party, with free food, crafts, games, music and a visit from Santa. This year, thanks to generous donations from the community, every child received an age-appropriate gift.

There was music by Treblemakers Music Academy, which provided DJ Services; treats from Sweet B's Catering & Confectionery, Portugalia Bakery, Pizza Pizza and Pizzaville; and contributions from Vinyl Obsessed - owner Michael Lambert not only helped bake hundreds of cookies for the Cookie Decorating Craft but snapped photos of the children with Santa - Dragon Force FC Porto Soccer Academy of Toronto-Bradford, and CIBC, which contributed a $500 Community Grant.

“This is now a yearly thing we do at the Hall,” said organizer Cristina Perdiz, who said a heart-felt “Obrigado” to all who contributed, and all of the families who came out to celebrate.