Santa comes to Bradford Greenhouses

Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery welcomed 'Father Christmas' to the store on Yonge St. just north of Bradford, on December 10. Kids, adults and pets could pose for professional photos with Santa – and while they were waiting, make a “Grinch Tree” (made famous by the Grinch who Stole Christmas), to take home.

It was all part of the “Christmas Wonderland” at the Greenhouses – with fully decorated artificial trees, live trees, wreaths, decorative urns, Poinsettias, Christmas décor and decorations, workshops galore.