Twelve Days of Giving, at HERPS

“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... 48 tubes of toothpaste.”

The Leadership Team at Hon. Earl Rowe Public School in rural Bradford West Gwillimbury came up with a new twist on the old Christmas carol – a unique way to collect toiletries, gifts and non-perishable food, for both My Sister's Place Shelter in Alliston, and the local Helping Hand Food Bank.

But first, the students on the team sat down and brainstormed. “We just listed things that we thought people would need,” said Kaitlyn – starting with toothpaste, and including toothbrushes, soap and shampoo, socks, mitts, tinned fruit, adding a different item each day.

“Everything that people need in general,” she said. “We're on the 10th day now. It's cereal.”

“We're doing dog food tomorrow,” said her friend, Lahela.

The students collected the donations each day, sorting and packing the items, and setting the boxes under the tree in the foyer. Teacher Jacquie Philp praised the Leadership team for their dedication, and enthusiasm. “These guys have been giving up recesses, nutrition breaks, coming in after school” - not only working on the 12 Days of Christmas drive, but also running a Candy Cane sale, raising money for PLAN International Canada, which assists children in poor and developing countries – and a Movie Night, to raise funds for a First Nations Charity that provides clean water training.

“We've been a bit busy,” Philp said. The small school has a student body of approximately 184, yet close to 45 students are part of the Leadership team. “They organize dances, they do the spirit days at the school, they're lunch helpers. They do all these things.”

Why? “It makes me feel happy, because we're giving to people that don't have much,” said Kaitlyn.