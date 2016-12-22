Welcome to Marshview Blvd.

It's official: The Southeast Arterial Road (SEAR), which extends from Holland St. East to Simcoe Road through a portion of the Holland Marsh, will be named Marshview Blvd.

Council considered both Marshview and Letitia Blvd as possible names, the latter named for early 19th Century settler and land speculator, Letitia Magee.

“I think Marshview Blvd makes sense,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc, in the Dec. 20 meeting of Council. “It is a beautiful view,” suggesting that Letitia should be used “somewhere else in the community.”

“I really enjoyed learning the history of Letitia Magee,” said Councillor Ron Orr, but he also preferred Marshview. “It is honouring the marsh.”

“There should be a street named after Letitia, but in this case, Marshview is just perfect,” agreed Councillor Peter Ferragine.

Councillor Gary Lamb said he had received “ more comments” about the naming of the SEAR. Noting that Letitia Magee is buried in the Auld Kirk Cemetery, he asked that the Town name a major street after her, “not back streets in a subdivision... She was quite a landowner, and quite a lady.”

“This has brought a lot of discussion to our Town,” said Mayor Rob Keffer. “The history that Letitia Magee represents is so little known. It's amazing that a woman was so instrumental in selling lots.” He suggested that the historical name “is something we could be proud of,” and warned that a name like Marshview “doesn't necessarily portray how things will look in the future” - but acknowledged that the protected agricultural lands of the Holland Marsh are different.

Council approved Marshview Blvd., passing the naming by-law later in the evening.