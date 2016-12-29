Entertainment

Family First Night celebrations

By Bradford Times Staff

Fireworks will welcome 2017.

First Night in BWG

Bradford West Gwillimbury hosts its 5th annual First Night Celebration, presented by Tim Hortons, December 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the BWG Leisure Centre. There will be free leisure swimming and skating, inflatable obstacle courses and games in the gym, stage shows, strolling entertainers, balloons, live music, a photo booth, and more. The indoor activities end at 8:30 p.m., followed by a mini fireworks show at 9 p.m. In between, David Cavan Fraser and Special K entertain in Sunshine Square, with their family-friendly sing-along. For information, see events@townofbwg.com.

Family New Year's Eve

Family New Year's Eve at the Innisfil Recreation Complex, hosted by the non-profit Innisfil Community Events Corporation, includes a free skate, free swim, refreshments, draws and prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 31 – followed by Fireworks in the South Parking lot.

Noon Year's Eve

Innisfil ideaLAB & Library's Noon Year's Eve - a family party celebrating the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, with stories, songs, crafts and a Countdown at Noon. At the Cookstown Library and at the Lakeshore Branch, 967 Innisfil Beach Rd., on Saturday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. Please pre-register, at any Innisfil library.

Barrie's Downtown Countdown

From 6 p.m. to midnight, on December 31, at the Barrie City Hall, enjoy skating on the Circle at City Hall, horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley mini tube slide, street performers, Clarabella the Clown, a hockey shootout, food vendors and more. Live music starts with a family show, and performance by Splash n' Boots – followed by Fireworks for tots. Entertainment continues with Cardinal St., and Sloan. A second fireworks display takes place at midnight to ring in the New Year. Barrie Transit will be free from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m.