Family First Night celebrations

First Night in BWG

Bradford West Gwillimbury hosts its 5th annual First Night Celebration, presented by Tim Hortons, December 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the BWG Leisure Centre. There will be free leisure swimming and skating, inflatable obstacle courses and games in the gym, stage shows, strolling entertainers, balloons, live music, a photo booth, and more. The indoor activities end at 8:30 p.m., followed by a mini fireworks show at 9 p.m. In between, David Cavan Fraser and Special K entertain in Sunshine Square, with their family-friendly sing-along. For information, see events@townofbwg.com.

Family New Year's Eve

Family New Year's Eve at the Innisfil Recreation Complex, hosted by the non-profit Innisfil Community Events Corporation, includes a free skate, free swim, refreshments, draws and prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 31 – followed by Fireworks in the South Parking lot.

Noon Year's Eve

Innisfil ideaLAB & Library's Noon Year's Eve - a family party celebrating the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, with stories, songs, crafts and a Countdown at Noon. At the Cookstown Library and at the Lakeshore Branch, 967 Innisfil Beach Rd., on Saturday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. Please pre-register, at any Innisfil library.

Barrie's Downtown Countdown

From 6 p.m. to midnight, on December 31, at the Barrie City Hall, enjoy skating on the Circle at City Hall, horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley mini tube slide, street performers, Clarabella the Clown, a hockey shootout, food vendors and more. Live music starts with a family show, and performance by Splash n' Boots – followed by Fireworks for tots. Entertainment continues with Cardinal St., and Sloan. A second fireworks display takes place at midnight to ring in the New Year. Barrie Transit will be free from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m.