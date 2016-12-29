Grade 3 students making a difference

Heather Mumford's grade 3 class at W.H. Day Elementary School read the book, “Shiloh” - the story of an 11 year old boy who tries to save an abused dog, by award-winning author Phyllis Reynolds Naylor.

Mumford, who has a rescue dog from “Save Me Dog Rescue, thought it was the perfect opportunity to show her class that they do have the power to make a difference, “no matter how old they are.”

The kids decided to do something to help abused and neglected animals. They made posters, made up their own school announcements, and collected donations of dog food, treats, toys, blankets and Canadian Tire money.

The donations were presented to Tania Rossi D'Allessandro, ambassador for Save Me Pet Rescue, who also talked to the students about the misery caused by puppy mills, and the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Save Me Dog Rescue is a volunteer-run, registered non-profit organization dedicated to finding homeless and abandoned dogs a loving home. For more information, see savemedogrescue.ca.