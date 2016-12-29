Medical marijuana plant on track

The transformation of the old Faurecia plant on Reagens Industrial Parkway is well underway. The 190,000 sq. ft. facility, which sat vacant after Faurecia closed its Canadian operations, was purchased by MedReleaf, a medical marijuana company.

Medreleaf has been undertaking $78 million in renovations to the interior, retrofitting plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, and installing irrigation and environmental control systems to transform the building into a “world class medical marijuana growing facility and research lab,” according to a report to Bradford West Gwillimbury Council.

On December 20, Council approved a total of $90,646.29 in Community Improvement Plan Area incentives for Medreleaf – offsetting $40,646.29 in development fees and building permits, and $50,000 for Building restoration, renovation and improvement, the maximum grant allowable.

“It's exciting to see an application of this size come in,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc, noting that once fully operational, Medreleaf will provide employment for 250 full-time and 100 part-time staff. “It's going to be a very impressive building, a very impressive employer in our community.”

Manager of Economic Development Michael Disano noted that the company is awaiting final inspection by Health Canada, and expects to have occupancy by April 2017. “They're on track with hitting their target.”

Councillor Peter Ferragine supported the CIP Area Incentives, describing them as “very, very small, compared to what they're bringing” - the $78 million in renovations and upgrades, the jobs, and an estimated $70,000 per year in tax revenues.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. raised issues and “rumours” about odor and security at the new plant.

Deputy Mayor Leduc noted that the facility and its environmental controls are “state-of-the-art,” assuring Councillor Dykie, “There's a lot of security involved. There's no jeopardy to the community at all.”

The CIP grants were approved unanimously.