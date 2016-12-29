Puppets tell the Christmas Story

Twenty-five years ago, Brenda Dainton made her first “liturgical” puppet – a simple sewn figure, representing a character in the Gospel.

“I thought I'd do just one, stitch it together,” she says, for a children's program at Holy Family church in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

“I wanted to do this for the children, while mass was going on, so they could learn the gospel stories,” Dainton says. She felt the kids would better understand when the stories were presented through a puppet show – and found that the kids were engaged and interested.

Dainton went on to make more than 30 puppets, over the next seven years – each one representing a different figure in the Gospel, each one with its own personality. Some, like the Magi and Shepherds, are faceless. Others, like the Virgin Mary, have drawn faces.

And for 25 years, Dainton has continued to present stories from the Gospels to children, through her puppets.

On December 18, she presented the Christmas Story, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (Byzantine Rite) in Bond Head. With help from audience members of all ages, and with Father Conrad Dachuck reading as narrator, the story of Jesus' birth in a manger was told with simplicity, delighting and enthralling the audience.

“Puppet shows are always good for kids,” said Father Dachuck. “It's a folk art, that was practised in Europe for centuries and centuries. It engages the kids.”

The special event included a community luncheon, followed by the puppet show. A free-will offering was gratefully accepted.

Dainton never thought that, 25 years after making her first puppets, they would still be in use. The talented singer and recording artist has completed a number of shows, including music, that continue to be performed.

She received an imprimatur on her work from The Most Reverent Bishop Jean-Louis Plouffe in Sudbury, Ontario, from the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, in 1995 – basically, permission to continue. Her ultimate goal is to introduce the “liturgical puppet” program as a teaching tool in Catholic schools across Canada – but to date, she has been held back by lack of funding. So for now, she continues to bring her plays, and her puppets, to new audiences, in churches, church halls and schools, creating new connections with the stories of the gospel.