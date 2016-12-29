Shoppers supports My Sister's Place

Each year, Shoppers Drug Mart chooses a local organization supporting women's health and wellness, as the recipient of the funds raised through its Tree of Life campaign. For the second year in a row, the local Shoppers raised funds for My Sister's Place, a shelter in Alliston that provides a home for abused women and children in crisis, and transitional housing as they get back on their feet.

For one month, the Bradford store raised funds through used book sales, the sale of paper leaves that decorated the windows, and registrations for “mystery” goodie bags, filled with cosmetics.

The total raised? “$4,134 – even better than last year,” said Amanda Kelly, Shoppers Cash Manager.

A donation like the Tree of Life gift “is important anytime, but especially at this time of year,” said Sheila Cormier, Volunteer Co-ordinator and administrative assistant, who accepted the donation on behalf of My Sister's Place. The shelter is full at this time of year – with at least 7 children and their moms finding a temporary, and safe, home.

Cormier shared a story, of two children at the shelter several Christmases ago, crying that they wanted to go home because they were afraid Santa wouldn't know where they had gone. Thanks to donations, My Sister's Place was able to provide gift cards to the mother, that let her buy exactly what the children had been wishing for – proving that Santa could find them, after all.