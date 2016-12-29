The lighter side of the Classics

“Something like a TED Talk.”

That's how pianist Vladimir Soloviev described his recital and lecture, at the Bradford Arts Centre, the re-imagined Bradford United Church, on December 10.

It was his second appearance at the venue, this time discussing “Esthetics... What makes things pretty? What makes some things prettier than others?”

Soloviev explored three different approaches to “making things pretty” through the music of J.S. Bach, Franz Liszt's Sposalizio, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata no. 30 in E major, opus 109.

Starting with the detailed structure, cascading notes, trills and counterpoint of Bach's Partita no. 4 in D major, Soloviev said, “Bach went the extra mile to explain what is beautiful to him,” writing in all the details that many composers of the day left up to the individual musician – a very different approach from Liszt's piece, inspired by a pilgrimage to Italy.

Liszt, who started his career as “the ultimate piano virtuoso,” stripped his music of all flourishes for Sposalizio, to keep it “simple, honest and true – that must have been his concept of beauty.”

Finally, Soloviev gave his audience Beethoven's “message of hope, gentleness, simplicity and kindness, at a time of tumultuousness, pain.” And that, he said, was the point of “pretty.”

“There is so much to address through art. It is one of the most important missions art can have – to keep us hopeful. It gives us a place to go, when it's all too much.”

Like Monet's paintings of waterlilies, or Beethoven's Sonata, “it's like hope bottled up and preserved.”

Soloviev overcame a challenge during his performance on the church's 100 year old upright piano: a broken pedal, in the middle of the Bach Partita. He continued to play – and during an extended intermission, the piano was repaired.

It won't happen again, said Rev. Jim Keenan, noting that the Bradford Art Centre will be receiving a donated baby grand piano before Christmas – supporting the purpose of the Bradford Art Centre, as “a place where we could provide quality and affordable space for artists and musicians.”

It has been a slow evolution, Rev. Keenan said. “We're very much going step by step... to build this concept, this dream into a reality.”

Soloviev shared his own dreams, on the road to becoming a concert pianist. “I started old – I was 14,” he told the audience. “I grew up in Russian, in a family of engineers and soldiers. For the first 14 years of my life, I did math.”

It was only after coming to Canada that he took up piano. “I was the Russian kid who didn't speak English – I didn't have a social life,” he said. Instead, he studied music. “I thought it would be fun.”

Soloviev pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Western Ontario, winning the Pattison Piano Competition at the University twice in four years, and the University Concerto Competition, before going on to pursue a Master's degree at the Eastman School of Music. A soloist and chamber musician, he is just beginning his career, in both Canada and the U.S.

“We all have a dream. Everybody who takes up piano has a dream,” Soloviev said – whether simply to learn to play, or to go beyond, and pursue a career as a performance artist.

“You have to be absolutely sure, you have to be absolutely positive – is this something you want to do? Doubting has never helped anyone succeed. You just have to give 200%.”

And when things go well, it's “awesome. It's great,” Soloviev said. It's the realization of a dream, and an opportunity to share beauty with the audience.