2017 Police Services Budget approved

Bradford West Gwillimbury Council has unanimously approved the 2017 BWG-Innisfil Police Services Board budget, for the South Simcoe Police Service.

The Board formally presented the budget to Council on December 20. Board Chair Rod Hicks highlighted the strategic priorities of the Service – including the development of a 2018-2020 Business Plan, an organizational review to free up officers for front-line duty, an effective succession plan, the replacement of aging infrastructure to ensure officers have the equipment they need “to do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” and a continued emphasis on finding efficiencies to offset increasing costs.

“Our goal is to be proactive,” to stay ahead of the demands of a growing population, Hicks said – but challenges include the loss of a $322,000 hiring grant from the province, and the negotiated 1.9% wage increase.

The result is an Operating Budget that includes a net 3.26% increase over 2016 - although once growth in assessment is taken into account, the increase for the average homeowner is only 0.26%. If the office of the Attorney General reinstates the hiring grant, in the spring, the budget could actually represent a 1.57% decrease over last year, Hicks said.

The Board also presented a $914,281 Capital Budget, which includes the purchase of a new marine vessel to replace the 15 year old Wardrop II. The Police Service is currently on track for a $500,000 year-end surplus; applying the surplus to the Capital budget would leave a bill of $414,281, Hicks noted.

The Operating Budget is divided between Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil based on a complicated formula that considers population, households and assessment. In 2016, the split was 53% Innisfil, 47% BWG.

The Capital Budget is split 50/50 – which means each municipality would need to find $207,141 to meet the capital costs.

Council praised the efforts to hold the line on costs. “Two years ago we were sitting and looking at OPP costing,” noted Councillor Raj Sandhu. At the time, South Simcoe Police promised to be fiscally responsible. “To my mind, at the end of the day you came through for our residents.”

“You have done a fantastic job for our community and Innisfil,” Deputy Mayor James Leduc told Police Chief Rick Beazley, whose planned retirement in April was also announced at the meeting. “Thank you for delivering on what you promised years ago.”

Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher provided additional details of some of the changes in the salary line items: Administration costs have gone up, due to the hiring of a full-time Inspector, while the cost for front line officers has decreased – not because there are fewer officers, but because senior staff at the top pay scale have been retiring, and have been replaced by new recruits, who are paid less.

“I'm very happy with the budget,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, noting that the Town's share of the Capital budget will be covered entirely by supplemental taxes (taxes on new homes that were not on the last tax roll). “The homeowner will be quite happy with the impact of the Police budget on the tax bill.”