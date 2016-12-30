Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes during the holidays, have been affecting collection services in Simcoe County.

Service providers have been struggling to keep pace, and as a result, a limited number of residents in the county have gone without garbage or recycling collection.

So crews will be working Saturday, Dec. 31 in the Alcona area, mainly north of Innisfil Beach Road, to collect garbage, organics and recycling in order to alleviate some of the backlogged volume before the regularly scheduled collection on Monday, Jan. 2.

Those living in this area are asked have garbage, organics, and recyclables curbside by 7 a.m.

All residents are reminded that waste must be curbside by 7 a.m. and, during this busy time, collections may occur as late as 8 p.m.

Visit simcoe.ca for more information.

Residents can also contact the County of Simcoe call centre at 1-866-893-9300 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m or by e-mail at info@simcoe.ca. The call centre is closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.