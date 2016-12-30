BWG Heritage Matters...

How does the Town's Heritage Committee assess whether a property should be listed, designated, or permission given to demolish?

A heritage assessment, involving a rating system, is used to evaluate the physical, stylistic, cultural and historical value of a property. The Evaluation of Heritage Resources in BWG was created by the former Heritage Committee, and is now being updated. The document, which adheres to the architectural and contextual values of the Ontario Heritage Act, is a tool that allows the committee to score the attributes – age, cultural contribution, historical, data, architecture, context, rarity and craftsmanship - and decide if a building is classified as Group 1, 2 or 3.

Group 3 has moderate importance, and is only documented if demolition is planned. Group 2 identifies heritage significance that supports preservation. Group 1 identifies buildings of major importance to the heritage of the community.

One “landmark” building listed on the town's Heritage Registry is a brick home at the east entrance to the hamlet of Bond Head. The land was originally owned by Michael Brazel, one of the first pioneers in the area, who built a single story Regency wooden cottage, circa 1855. The 23 acre farm was purchased in 1869 by James Smith, who added a second storey to the home, and the patterned brickwork – one of the best examples of Victorian patterned brickwork in the hamlet.

The Greek neo-classical entrance with its pilaster refined moldings, Maltese cross door, and 3-Bay front gives the home an elegant appearance. The bottom windows appear to have the original wooden sills with brick moldings, although they are currently covered with aluminum flashing.

The Smith family was associated with the Hamlet's growth, from the 1870s, into the 20th Century. More recently, the home was owned by Angela and Ralph Ramthun, who operated The Quaint House restaurant, then sold to Poco Cappello Ristorante – all the while maintaining its heritage features, and remaining part of the historic streetscape on County Rd. 88.

The building sat vacant for several years, before it was purchased. The current owner demolished a structure at the side and rear of the building, that was deemed unsafe, but has maintained the home's special features and “spruced up” the exterior, with plans to create a commercial enterprise within the heritage framework. He is to be commended; it is always positive when the owner of a building on the Registry recognized the value and beauty of heritage.