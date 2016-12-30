Farewell from the Bradford Farmers' Market

It's farewell for the season, from the vendors at the Bradford Farmers' Market.

The final indoor Christmas Market took place December 17 at the BWG Public Library, an opportunity to pick up root vegetables, produce from the greenhouses, home-made jams and preserves, Empire Cheese, Sheldon Creek Dairy products, the sweet treats of Sweet Annabella's and Sweet Handmade.

There were buttery Popcorn trees, traditional Polish baking – from rye breads to bagels – and crafts, from the lights and decorations of Sassy Gal Creations, to turned wood bowls, hand-made jewellery and suncatchers, and felted wool mitts.

For Rob and Rosemarie Radcliffe, of Lakeview Gardens, the end of the market means a much-needed break from retail, but not a break from work. “We've got all the seed catalogues in,” and are already planning for the spring planting, said Rob.

“It's been a good year,” he said, issuing a “more than thank-you” to customers.

Some of the vendors may be packing up in Bradford, but will continue to sell their products at other markets. Michael Barchuk will be taking Sheldon Creek Dairy to the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. Rick Nadeau, of Everything Maple & More, has signed up for the Terra-at-Home winter market.

“At the end of the season, I get sad – we're like a community here,” said Nadeau. He, and company founder Tracy Moore wish all of their customers “a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Looking forward to seeing you in the spring, when it's maple syrup season!”