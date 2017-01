BRADFORD – A woman faces two charges after her husband and step-son were assaulted Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe police were called to a home at 4:45 p.m. and were told that alcohol was a factor in the incidents.

A woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

She was later released, but a condition is that she live elsewhere. The woman has a court date later this month.

Her husband and step-son did not require medical attention, police said.