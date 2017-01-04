Bulldogs take on Sweden, in Exhibition play

It's been 25 years since Bosse Tallbo first brought a young Swedish minor hockey team to tour Canada.

It was a unique opportunity for the young players, to travel, play hockey against teams in Canada and the U.S., and to see the sights – including Niagara Falls.

On December 29, the latest incarnation of the Vänersborg HC Midget hockey team arrived in Bradford for an exhibition game against the Minor Midget “A” Bulldogs – and once again Tallbo, now retired, accompanied the 22 players and their coaches.

There are strong similarities between Canada and Sweden, he noted – and between Vänersborg and Bradford. Vänersborg, located on the west coast of Sweden, has a population of about 38,000, and is about an hour's drive from the country's second largest metropolitan centre. It also has a strong tradition of hockey, and a love for the game.

“It's a great adventure for them to come here,” Tallbo said of the team. “We love to be here. It's a great time for the kids.”

The team arrived on Boxing Day, and played in Toronto on Tuesday, before heading up to Bradford.

The National anthems of Sweden and Canada played at the BWG Leisure Centre, as Mayor Rob Keffer welcomed the Vänersborg HC, and dropped the puck. What followed were three periods of strong end-to-end hockey action, as the Swedes skated to an 8-4 win.

Vänersborg returned to Toronto for another game on Friday, then headed to Fort Erie for a January 2 game – finishing up in Niagara Falls, Jan. 4, vs. the Niagara Falls Flyers.