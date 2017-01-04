Chanukah and Menorah-lighting in Bradford

For a second year, Rabbi Yosef Y. Nakkar presided over Bradford's Menorah Lighting ceremony and the Chanukah Party that followed, at the Bradford Public Library – and once again, Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer helped light the “shamash”, the central candle on the over-sized menorah.

This year, the event was held indoors in the Zima Room, a nod to the wintry weather outside.

Rabbi Nakkar explained the significance of the menorah, a replica of the branched candelabra that once was lit in the Temple in Jerusalem – but was extinguished when Greek forces overran Judea.

It was Judah Maccabee and his small army that overcame the Greeks and restored Jewish worship at the Temple, but when they liberated the building they found only enough sanctified oil to fill the menorah and burn for one night.

“We thank God Almighty for the miracles he has done for us in the past, and that he continues to do for us,” said the Rabbi – explaining that the oil burned for 8 days, until a new supply could be prepared. Chanukah celebrates those 8-days, with an additional candle being lit each evening during the 8-day festival.

“A little bit of light drives away darkness,” said Rabbi Nakkar. “We cannot stay at the same level. We have to go higher, one step at a time.”

Member of Parliament Peter Van Loan called Canada “a society in which we welcome people embracing their faith, celebrating their faith,” and shared his own memories of growing up in multi-cultural East York, where many of his neighbours were Jewish, and Holocaust survivors. His family was Estonian, and some of his own relatives had suffered in Soviet concentration camps.

“Together we lived that experience,” Van Loan said, thanking the organizers for arranging the event at a time of rising intolerance, and backlash against the Jewish state.

“We are a diverse community,” said Mayor Keffer, noting that the Chanukah celebration was memorable not only for the Menorah-lighting. “It was the upbeat and festive music, it was the food- really great food – it was family,” he said. “It is great to see so many young people here.... It is upbeat, optimistic.”

There were crafts and games for the children, potato pancakes and apple sauce, traditional jelly donuts and more, while rock versions of “Here comes Chanukah” and “The Dreidl Song” played in the background.

Rabbi Nakkar spoke the blessing, The evening included a brief film clip of the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, who explained the reasons for thanksgiving, at Chanukah – and the symbolic meaning of the candles, to “make the world brighter than yesterday.”

For more information, see jewishbradford.ca.