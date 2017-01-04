New Year's Eve, Portuguese-styel

Stunning black and white décor, with a splash of purple – gorgeous floral centrepieces – music by Banda Luso...

The New Year's Even gala at the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, December 31, was an all-ages extravaganza, celebrating the end of the 2016 and the arrival of 2017. The event was made extra-special by the membership. It was a member who created all of the outstanding floral displays, members who brought in the fabulous desserts for the late-night dessert table – and who packed the Centre, for a memorable evening of celebration.