Welcome to 2017

Icy roads and the threat of a winter storm didn't keep residents away from the annual BWG Family First Night celebration on New Year's Eve. There were record crowds at the BWG Leisure Centre for the event – a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration on December 31.

Families came out to enjoy the free swimming, free skating, bouncy castles and live entertainment, marking the end of 2016 and the start of Canada's Sesquicentennial year.

Over 900 people enjoyed the inflatable obstacle course, inflatable slide and bouncer, fish pond, magic acts, jugglers and unicyclists in the Leisure Centre's gym over the course of the evening, while in the lobby, David Cavan Fraser – this year accompanied by “Mr. Adam” - provided live music and an interactive show.

Kids lined up for the fantasy airbrush tattoos, and dressed up for the popular photobooth – all free, thanks to the Town and its sponsors.

The indoor activities wrapped up around 8:15 p.m., when everyone headed outside for more music, hot chocolate, and a countdown, led by Mayor Rob Keffer, to the fireworks display that welcomed 2017.