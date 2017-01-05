BWG in 2016... Year-end Review

Now that 2017 is here, it's time to look back at the year that was...

January

It was an exciting start to 2016 for students at Chris Hadfield Public School. Their new school on West Park Ave. opened its doors in January, welcoming the 567 kids who had been housed temporarily in the old Bradford Public School Building, while waiting for construction to be completed.

There were other milestones. The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Amalgamation: it was in January of 1991 that a decision of the Province of Ontario created a new municipality by combining West Gwillimbury Twp. and the town of Bradford as a single entity. January also saw the official opening of FC Porto Dragon Force soccer academy in Bradford, Town recognition of the Bradford Soccer Club's Eagles U17 Girls as U18 Canadian National Champions, the official opening of the new St. Angela Merici Catholic School, and the arrival of BWG's first family of Syrian refugees – the family of Ali Al Shteiwe, wife Manjiye, and their 9 children.

February

In February, long-time Seniors advocate and activist, Sylvia Luxton - instrumental in establishing the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre, and the BWG Good Neighbours Committee - moved to Newmarket with her husband Trevor. Their departure refocused attention on the lack of Seniors' Accommodation in the municipality, and helped stir a municipal response that included establishment of a Community Improvement Plan Area for Seniors Accommodation, on March 1, and the allocation of incentives that led to submissions from developers for three new retirement residences in BWG.

Also in February, the burned out shell of an apartment complex on John St. East was finally demolished – 10 months after the fire in 2015 that left 9 people homeless.

March

The issue of Sunday hunting was raised in BWG Council on March 15 – also raising a storm of protest from rural residents, who complained of illegal hunting activity, trespass, and safety concerns, and called for a ban on hunting in the Simcoe County Forests, popular with hikers and cyclists. A vote on the issue was deferred.

St. Marie of the Incarnation School proudly reopened on March 21, after undergoing extensive renovations. Its 530 students had found temporary classroom space at St. Jean de Brebeuf and St. Charles Schools, while construction added 8 new classrooms, created a Kindergarten wing, new main offices and a chapel.

The Province of Ontario announced that Hwy. 400 will be widened, north of Hwy. 9 – and that the South Canal Bridge, where the 400 crosses the Holland Marsh Canal at the south end of the marsh, will be replaced beginning in 2018. The North Canal Bridge will be replaced once the new Line 5 interchange, now under construction, and the South Canal Bridge are completed. There were concerns over planned lengthy closures of Canal Road.

In March, Joyce and Jim Muirhead celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary, March 16 – and Bob Evans, third generation of his family to practice law, received Life Member Designation from the Ontario Bar Association, marking 50 years of law practice, on March 25.

On March 24 an ice storm swept through Southern Ontario, bringing down trees and power lines, and resulting in power outages that left some customers in the cold and dark, for days. Clean-up continued into April.

April

BWG Council voted to support an application to Health Canada, for a Medical Marijuana Facility, proposed by MedReleaf Corporation for a vacant industrial plant at 100 Reagens Industrial Parkway – a proposal that will create a total of 250 full-time and 100 part-time jobs once the facility is at capacity. “When it comes to jobs, this is definitely a bonus to our municipality,” noted Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. Council also awarded the contract for the construction of Henderson Community Park, April 19 – for soccer pitches, bleachers, picnic area, trails and parking, on the 97 acre property donated to the Town by Phyllis Henderson.

The focus was on Small Business, with the Bradford Board of Trade's Town & Country Living Show at the Bradford Community Centre, and presentation of the South Simcoe Business Excellence Awards. Among the honourees were BWG's That Wheel & Tire Shop, Dreamwinds Equine-Assisted Learning Centre, Kinnect Studio and Brittany Buck Hair & Beauty boutique.

May

Residents turned out to Walk or Run for various charities – including the Run/Walk for Southlake, the Hike for Hospice, Upper Canada Mall Run for Easter Seals founded by Joe Persechini, and in Bradford,Taking Steps for Save the Mothers, on May 7, and BWG's first walk for Mental Health and MOBYSS, the Canadian Mental Health Association's mobile mental health clinic for Youth, May 1. May also saw the return of canoes to the Holland Marsh canals, for the annual Youth Canoe Races and the Marsh Mash.

Town Council was busy – approving an expansion of Bradford's Canadian Tire Store, rebating the Development Charges for a new Seniors' Residence on 10 Sideroad put forward by Bekerman Properties, and signing a 3 -year lease with Human Endeavour, to establish the Enterprise, Promotion & Innovation Centre Training Hub in Bond Head in the old Bond Head elementary school; and despite reservations, approving both Ribfest and a new Food Truck Festival for Bradford.

June

On June 3, RBC closed its downtown branch on Holland St. East, despite protests from clients and downtown merchants. A meeting on May 11 explained the “merger” with the newer branch on Holland St. West, and provided customers with options – including online and telephone banking, and using the Green Lane RBC branch.

Chris Hadfield Public School welcomed a VIP visitor on June 7: namesake, astronaut Chris Hadfield paid a visit to the elementary school, leaving teachers and staff as excited as the students.

During the month of June, BWG Council held a sod-turning at Henderson Community Park, marking the start of construction by Gateman Milloy Ltd. after 7 years of planning; and on June 23, celebrated the completion of the Holland Marsh Drainage Improvement project that relocated 19 km. and dredged 11 km. of canals, replaced bridges, built almost 10 km. of new protective berms, and created 8 new hectares of fish habitat.

And on June 26, Bradford and the congregation of St. John's Presbyterian Church welcomed the Abu Dahloush family to Bradford – Abu, Ola and their two children, Mohammad, 8, and Ghazal, 6 – another family of Syrian refugees, who are making a new home in BWG.

To be continued.