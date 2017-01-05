Change text size for the story

NEW TECUMSETH – Four men face fraud and money laundering charges following a two-year police investigation involving a large investment scheme.

Nottawasaga OPP had received numerous complaints from local citizens who had made various real estate and mortgage investments that ended in significant financial losses, police said.

Charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud over $5,000 and money laundering have been laid against four men.

A 50-year-old Brampton man faces 29 charges, a Highgate man, 57, faces 19 charges, a 39-year-old Whitby man faces 15 charges and an Ajax man, 68, faces five charges.

All have Bradford court dates later this month.