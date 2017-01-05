New Year's at the Legion

The Bradford Legion's banquet hall was packed with revellers on New Year's Eve, celebrating a “Down East” New Year's. The evening included a Roast Beef dinner, dancing to music by The Cruisers, and an appearance by “The Mummers” - a Newfoundland tradition of “men dressed as women, and women as men,” where guessing who's who was part of the fun.

There was also a “screeching in,” as several honorary Newfoundlanders celebrated the new year by downing a shot of “screech,” Newfoundland's potent rum, and kissing a cod.

The Down East Girls are already planning their next dance at the Legion – a St. Patrick's Day, Newfie-style, on March 18 at 8 p.m. The dance will include music by Northern Lights (formerly Southern Comfort), a late night buffet, and prizes for those who wear green and gold, only $15 per person. For tickets, call Alice, 905-775-6245 or Dianne, 705-424-9378.

On January 1, the Legion welcomed members and the community at large to the annual President's Levee – a social afternoon of light refreshments, to welcome the New Year.

“I'm looking forward to 2017, and Canada's 150th,” said Legion president Ruth Brooks as she welcomed visitors that included Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer.

Coming up: The Legion, 115 Back St. in Bradford, hosts a Friday Night Social, every Friday evening. On the first Friday of the month, it's Karaoke Night. Come out on January 6 for Jay's Karaoke Party, at 8 p.m. - no cover charge. All welcome. The third Friday of the month (Jan. 20) is Pub Night.

The Legion is here for Canada's Vets. There is support available for veterans and their spouses, whether at home, or in a nursing home or care facility. You don't have to be a Legion member to ask for assistance. Contact Veteran Services Officer Ron Harmer at 705-775-4919.

For more information on events, programs and membership in the Legion or the Ladies Auxiliary, or hall rentals, call Branch 521 at 905-775-5025.