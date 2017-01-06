Free Curling Clinic this weekend

It's cold, snowy and the start of a new year... What better time to learn “the roaring game”?

Once again the Bradford Curling Club is hosting a series of free Curling Clinics – the perfect opportunity for beginners to learn the basics of Curling, and former curlers to brush up on their skills. Instruction and equipment will be provided, for all ages – from tots to seniors.

Free Curling Clinics will be held at the Club, 125 Simcoe Rd. (beside the Bradford Community Centre) on Sunday, January 8 and Sunday, January 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day. Please register by emailing enquiries@bradfordcurlingclub.ca.

Coming up: The Bradford Curling Club hosts a Yuk Yuk's Comedy Night, February 4 at the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, 767 Simcoe Rd. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Comedy show starts at 8:30 p.m., followed by dancing to a DJ, and food catered by Poleiro BBQ. Tickets $40 per person, available at Water Depot, Decorator's Edge and Bradford Skin Clinic, or at the Curling Club, 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Weekdays only.