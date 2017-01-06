Homes under construction destroyed in blaze

Around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services received a report of a structure fire in a new subdivision, south of Bradford's Line 6.

Firefighters arrived to find flames visible, and being spread by high winds and burning embers. BWG Fire Chief Kevin Gallant said that 5 or 6 homes under construction were involved. The homes were not completed, but “either being framed, or in initial stages of doing the brickwork,” he said.

Efforts of firefighters were focused not only on bringing the blaze under control, but protecting the “exposures” of completed homes to the north and east of the fire scene. There was some damage to the surrounding buildings, Chief Gallant said. “Several have cracked and broken windows, due to heat damage,” as well as possible smoke and water damage.

A number of occupied homes were evacuated, for safety.

BWG firefighters were assisted by Innisfil Fire & Rescue, East Gwillimbury and New Tecumseth fire departments, which sent aerial and tower trucks to help fight the blaze, in the two-storey structures.

One of the biggest challenges facing firefighters was “obviously weather conditions, because it was so cold – which plays havoc with our equipment, and our personnel,” Gallant said. King Twp. Fire department sent a “rehabilitation” truck, which helped firefighters keep warm, as they took breaks from the frigid temperatures.

Line 6 was temporarily closed at the peak of the fire, but by 10 a.m. had reopened, and all of the evacuees were permitted to return to their homes. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze, due to the high potential value of the damage. Two storey brick-and-stone homes in Bradford sell for more than $650,000.