County calls for patience with collection

Midhurst – Blowing snow and icy roads are not only a hazard for motorists. They are especially hazardous for large waste collection vehicles, and road conditions and safety concerns can govern whether your garbage is picked up during the winter months.

“Waste collection is difficult on the best of days, and is regularly listed as one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs,” notes the County of Simcoe, which is responsible for recycling and solid waste collection. “Add winter weather to the mix, and you've got a recipe for disaster.”

The claim is supported by the statistics. So far this winter, as many as 10 of the county's contracted 60 collection trucks have ended up in a ditch.

There have been a number of “severe weather” days, leading to cancellation of collection, but a bigger issue than the cancellation has been communication with residents.

The County is promising to work closely with local media outlets to publicize cancellations, and regularly posts all waste collection notices online at simcoe.ca, as well as on its facebook page (facebook.com/CountyofSimcoe) and on Twitter (@simcoecountycs).

Residents are also invited to visit simcoe.ca/wasteschedule and enter their address, indicating the preferred method of notification, whether by phone, email or twitter.

Bad weather that has included heavy snowfall and ice storms has meant that winter 2016-2017 is “already a difficult one, in terms of localized missed or delayed collections.”

Normally, the County says, if an area is missed one week, there will be a double collection the following week. Residents are asked to take the trash back in, and keep an eye on the website for updates. It is an inconvenience, the County acknowledges, but it is the only way to keep from throwing off the entire schedule, county-wide.

“Risking life or limb to ensure waste is collected on unsafe days is not a risk we're willing to take,” concludes the County, asking residents to “remain patient whenever unsavoury weather leads to missed collections. We promise to do our best to ensure your garbage, recycling and organics (are) picked up.”