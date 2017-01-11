More driveways on Professor Day Drive

A public meeting under the planning act was held to consider a Zoning By-law amendment for the 0.32 hectare vacant property beside Fieldcrest Elementary School, on Professor Day Drive.

The proponent, Deland Developments Ltd., has asked that the lands be rezoned from “Future Development” to Residential 1-Exception to permit construction of eight 2-storey homes, each with a 2-car driveway and garage. The “Exception” would permit wider driveways, and smaller garage widths than are currently permitted on lots of this size.

Town Planner Caroline Murphy noted that no comments had been received from the public, but the Manager of Enforcement had raised the issue of on-street parking in the area, which sees a high level of traffic congestion around the elementary school, in the morning and afternoon.

Roy Duhamel, of The Jones Consulting Group Ltd., suggested that the extra space in the garage and the driveway should ease some parking concerns, providing space for visitors.

Councillor Gary Lamb praised the design of the homes, which show the garages set back from the road. “I'm excited by the fact that the front stoop is ahead of the garage doors,” Lamb said, praising the additional parking proposed.

“It is refreshing to see something different,” agreed Councillor Raj Sandhu, but he raised a red flag, asking if the presence of a concrete median on Professor Day Drive would “pose a risk” for homeowners attempting to exit their driveways.

Duhamel noted that the turning radius has been reviewed by Engineering, and that there are constraints – but suggested a “Warning Clause” in the agreement purchase could point out the presence of the median, and warn new homeowners that they are not allowed to make a u-turn around the median to go northbound on Professor Day.

The comments were referred to staff for review, and a future recommendation to Council. There was no discussion of window streets or back lane access for the 8 homes, at least 2 of which would be in close proximity to the intersection with Blue Dasher Drive.