Syrian Family celebrates first anniversary in BWG

In many ways, it was a holiday party like any other – with family, friends, and tables piled with food.

But the “1st Anniversary” party held January 7 near Bond Head was special, celebrating one year since the Al Shteiwe family left the refugee camp in Lebanon that they had called home for 5 years, and came to Bradford.

The family, originally from Syria, was among the millions who fled the violence and uncertainty of civil war. They were sponsored to Canada by BRIDG – the Bradford Refugee Inter-Denominational Group committee – which arranged for a house large enough for the family of 11, provided volunteer interpretive services, a volunteer driver, job training and English as Second language tutoring.

Ali and Manjiye Al Shteiwe and their 9 children – now 10, with the birth of Reyad in Canada – have been settling into their new life. Ali has a job, the children are in school, and Manjiye has her hands full with the little ones, but still found the time to prepare traditional dishes of rice and meat wrapped in grape leaves, and chicken, rice and almonds dish for the party, attended by committee members, friends and supporters.

“The people in Canada are such good people. This is a very safe country,” Ali said, speaking through his son, Mohammad, who acted as interpreter. “We’re happy to be in Canada.”

Son Ahmad, 16, said that the best part of being in Canada was “school – we go to school!” He compared the Canadian and Syrian education systems. “In Syria, they are very serious. They tell you, do your homework. If you don’t, they hit you. Here in Canada, they are funny, they talk to you,” Ahmad explained. “We make lots of friends” - although, he said, “When we first came, we didn’t speak English. It was difficult.”

“This really is a time of celebrating friendships,” said Rev. Jim Keenan, Bradford United Church Minister and a member of BRIDG.

When the sponsorship process first started, “people’s motives were obvious – they just wanted to help. So many people have come forward to help, to provide opportunities,” Keenan said. But the bonds and interactions have led to deeper ties, providing the committee with the opportunity to learn “not only about Syria, but about creating community.”

Representing the Town, Mayor Rob Keffer stood with the family, and spoke about the multi-cultural mosaic that is Bradford, created by people coming to the Town from around the world, and contributing. He thanked BRIDG and all of those who have been part of welcoming the Al Shteiwe family.

Sam Mati, interpreter and family friend, interpreted Ali Al Shteiwe’s comments. “He is thankful to all Canada, because Canada gave him the opportunity for a new life. He said, “We left our families at home, but we are so happy we have found family here”.”