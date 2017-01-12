An evening of antiques

The Bond Head Women's Institute hosts an evening of information and fun.

Mardi Andrews, owner of Auntie Doodie's Antiques will talk about “What to do with your treasured antiques that your family don't want!” Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m., at 200 Holland Court (the condominium, adjacent to the BWG Family Health Centre), in Bradford.

Space is limited – please pre-register with Mikki, at 905-775-4011, or call 905-775-6618 and leave a message, with your phone number. Please feel free to bring an antique, or a photo of a family treasure that you want to discuss.