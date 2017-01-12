Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka was founded in 1987. Since its inception, it has helped police make a total of 4,506 arrests, clear 6,864 cases, lay 8,832 charges, recover 449 weapons and over $77 million in property and drugs – and on January 9, members of the Crime Stoppers Committee of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka joined BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, Councillors, South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley and others in raising the Crime Stoppers flag at the Bradford Courthouse. January is Crime Stoppers Month.

MP for York Simcoe Peter Van Loan called Crime Stoppers “an important link between the citizens of a community and the police,” contributing to public safety.

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka.

Crime Stoppers is a civilian volunteer-based crime fighting program that allows the public to anonymously report information about crimes and criminals. You will never be required to reveal your name, make a statement or appear in court. Calls to Crime Stoppers will not be recorded; Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display. Your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.

There has been an increase in the number of cases cleared by tips, thanks to the community, the Media and Police partners. In 2016, tips led to 183 arrests, 283 cases cleared, 397 charges, and 17 weapons recovered. Charges were laid under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Highway Traffic Act.

The anonymous tips assisted police in recovering just over $1.15 million in property and illicit drugs. The Board approved over $22,000 in reward payments to tipsters.

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka was founded in 1987. Since its inception, it has helped police make a total of 4,506 arrests, clear 6,864 cases, lay 8,832 charges, recover 449 weapons and over $77 million in property and drugs.

Crime Stoppers continues to use social medial to share information. Tipsters can easily access this information@crimesdm on twitter. Tip lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.tipsubmit.com or www.crimestopperssdm.com to submit online.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit charitable organization, not a police program. Money for tips is fundraised by our volunteers. Local committees exist in Barrie, Orillia, Muskoka, Dufferin, South Simcoe, Southern Georgian Bay and the Georgian Triangle. For information or to volunteer, see www.crimestopperssdm.com or contact 707-726-2237.