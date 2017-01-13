Last year, the first BWG Mayor’s New Year’s Levee not only offered an opportunity for residents to celebrate the new year and meet their local Council members, it marked the 25th Anniversary of Amalgamation, when Bradford West Gwillimbury was created by the amalgamation of Bradford, West Gwillimbury Township, and a portion of New Tecumseth.

This year, the second annual Mayor’s Levee celebrated not only the New Year, but the start of Canada’s Sesquicentennial, marking 150 years since confederation.

The all-ages event featured music by Russ Clayton, and by local band, Kurtis + The Crosswinds – and the balloon artistry of Donald Stevens, of The Twisted Ones.

There were refreshments, cakes – one a Sesquicentennial Cake – as well as historic displays, and speeches.

“It is the year of the 150th Anniversary of Confederation,” said MP for York Simcoe, Peter Van Loan, who spoke of “a constitution and a country that (have) endured - the most enduring constitution in the world, the most wonderful country in the world, and Bradford West Gwillimbury, the most wonderful place in this wonderful country.”

Mayor Rob Keffer provided a brief history of the New Year’s Levee – noting that it’s a tradition started by King Louis XIV of France; Canada’s first Levee took place in 1646, in Montreal.

“Today, the New Year’s Levee is almost entirely a Canadian tradition,” he said; an opportunity to “look back at the year that was, and ahead to the year to come.” Mayor Keffer also pointed out that Bradford had a population of 1,000 and was incorporated in 1857, “ten years before Confederation.”

The New Year’s Levee was the first of many events planned for the Sesquicentennial year – events that will include a February 15 (Flag Day) flag-raising, Canada Day Parades in both Bradford and Bond Head, and the gift of a Canadian flag for every household. Residents were invited to suggest additional events, and register their own planned Sesquicentennial activities.

“We think this is a celebration that not only Town Council and staff will be involved in, but residents. We want to make this a community event,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc. “We look forward to your participation.

“This is just the start.”