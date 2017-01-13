My Canada ... The Grey Jay

Like a giant moth it seems to float through the air, in slow, buoyant flight to land unafraid on the rim of the plat you left unattended at your campsite.

Like a giant fluffy chickadee it zeroes in on the “leftovers” of the hunt – whether from a pack of wolves, or a successful moose hunter.

Call it what you will – Whiskey Jack, Moose Bird, Camp Robber, Canada Jay or Grey Jay – you can say that you have seen Canada's new National Bird. Of course, you will have to brave wintry temperatures, mosquito-ridden spruce bogs and some steep mountain climbing to find it.

From the Arctic treeline to the Southern Rockies in New Mexico, and from the West Coast rainforests to the stunted conifers of Newfoundland, you will find this friendly and engaging bird. Both fearless and curious, they readily feed from your hand, and steal unattended morsels from campers, often to store the food for the bitter days of winter.

Grey Jays don't migrate, and are rarely seen away from the Boreal forest. Unlike their gaudy cousin, the Blue Jay, they are feathered in soft gray, white and black. Young birds are mostly a charcoal grey colour, and are sometimes mistaken for other species. The similar but rust-coloured Siberian Jay replaces the Grey Jay in Northern Europe and Asia.

So, why choose the Grey Jay to be a Canadian symbol? Well, if any bird represents the tough Canadian spirit this would be it. Like the early pioneers and explorers who braved the harsh climate of the True North Strong and Free, the Grey Jay is a survivor. Inhabitants of Canada, from the original Indigenous people to modern day hikers and campers, have enjoyed the company of this bird.

I had the experience of one landing on my stew pot as I was ladling supper into my bowl, and making off with a savoury chunk of meat. I still have the photograph to remind me.

Grey Jays are unique, in that they begin nest construction before winter is over – lining the nest with thick layers of fur or animal hair and feathers to keep the eggs well-insulated. They don't seem to even mind a dusting of snow covering them as they incubate.

Once the eggs hatch and the chicks have fledged, they stay together as a family for an extended period of time, visiting caches of food they have stored above the snow line. Their sticky saliva allows them to keep bits of food secure in crevices, and the cold temperatures preserve the food for later consumption.

Unfortunately, in places where Grey Jays were once common, such as Algonquin Park, biologists have observed a drop in population. One theory is that with warmer temperatures, the food that they Jays store spoils, and they cannot adequately survive in more southerly latitudes.

Up in the far north, they are faring well – but if this trend continues, fewer Grey Jays will survive, and fewer of us will get the opportunity to see this symbol of the Canadian wilderness. On the other hand, birds in the jay family, from Ravens and Magpies to Blue and Grey Jays, are very adaptable, so they may “weather” the changes.

