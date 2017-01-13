Unpredictable ice conditions

Police in South Simcoe and York Region are warning that ice thickness on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways are “unpredictable, inconsistent and potentially hazardous.” Fluctuating temperatures have contributed to the unstable conditions, and ice anglers are advised to check with local ice fishing hut providers for updates.

No ice is ever completely safe. Anyone enjoying recreational activities near water bodies is advised that there is a risk – especially since water temperatures hovering near the freezing mark can result in hypothermia within minutes. Parents are advised to warn children to stay away from shorelines, riverbanks, ponds and ditches, where thin ice, slippery slopes and flowing water can present a clear danger.