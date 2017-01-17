Community-wide influenza activity

Simcoe Muskoka Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner has issued a declaration of widespread influenza activity in Simcoe Muskoka, and has informed the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and Public Health Ontario of the situation.

Health partners have been notified of the need to enact policies and strategies to control the further spread of influenza.

Dr. Gardner explained that after assessing influenza activity in the community – emergency department visits, lab-confirmed cases of 'flu, institutional outbreaks and physician reports of fever and flu-like illness – he issued the declaration, and a warning to the general public, to be more vigilant in protecting themselves against influenza.

He asked families to get vaccinated against flu. This year's vaccine provides a close match to the circulating H3N2 flu strain, and will also provide protection against influenza B, which often appears later in the season. Other prevention measures include frequent hand washing, staying home and avoiding contact with other people when ill, and practising good sleep and nutrition habits.

Feeling ill? Call your doctor or health provider if you don't start to feel better after a few days, your symptoms get worse, or you have a medical condition and develop flu-like symptoms. Call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 to talk to a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

More information about 'flu is available online, at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org, or call Health Connection, 1-877-721-7520 weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.