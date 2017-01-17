Funding for Innovation Centre at Georgian College

Barrie – Funding was confirmed for a new $30 million Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre at the Barrie Campus of Georgian College this week.

Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains announced $10.8 million in funding through the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

“This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation,” said Minister Bains. “That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes.”

The 3-storey, 56,000 sq. ft. Centre will provide study and learning space for students in new diploma and degree programs – including Simcoe County's first Electrical Engineering degree, in partnership with Lakehead University - and house the Centre for Research, Innovation and Commercialization, expected to play an essential role in creating a strong local entrepreneurship climate, and diversifying the economy.

The Centre will include research ans commercialization space for business and industry, including incubator and fabrication space, and more than 800 degree and diploma students are expected to use the labs and collaboration facilities.

In addition to the federal funding, The Centre for Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research has also received $1.8 million from the Province of Ontario, $5 million from the County of Simcoe, and $5 million from the City of Barrie. Georgian College intends to work with community and industry partners to secure additional funding, that will ensure the building opens by the fall of 2018.

“We are so proud that post-secondary education continues to expand in Simcoe County, providing opportunities for our residents, fueling our skilled labour market and driving our economy and communities forward. The new Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre will serve as a hub to support our local industries and manufacturing businesses while continuing to position Georgian College as a provincial leader in producing highly skilled, job-ready graduates,” said Simcoe County Warden, Gerry Marshall.

The students are also excited about the possibilities. Mark Reckzin, Mechanical Engineering Technology student, said, “We are thrilled for the possibilities that this new Centre brings, like new degree and diploma programs, new labs and research facilities. As the president of the Georgian College Electric Vehicle Racing Club, where we design and construct a small electrical car, I am eager to utilize the resources this facility will bring.”