Launching the Pedometer Project

The logistics are impressive: 21,000 students at 45 public schools in the Simcoe County District School Board will be participating in The Pedometer Project, thanks to a partnership between the Board and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

The potential is even more impressive. The kids will be keeping track of their steps, with the 21,000 pedometers provided by Jumpstart, and integrating physical activity into their daily learning. In particular, the pedometers will be part of an innovative math program – challenging classes to work on math problems, measurement and calculation as they take steps.

The Pedometer Project was launched at W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford on Thursday – bringing together representatives of the School Board, Canadian Tire's Jumpstart Program, including President Landon French, local students and special guests.

Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca brought greetings on behalf of Education Minister Mitzie Hunter. “It's just so important to ensure you continue to stay active,” the Minister told the students. “To be active, to stay active, to have fun – that's what it's all about.”

The Minister stayed for the ceremony – and participated in the inaugural activities afterwards, joining students in a ball-moving challenge, that put the first steps on their new pedometers.

Peter Beacock, Chair of the Board of Trustees, called The Pedometer Project “an amazing thing. I think it's so exciting to see some of the activities you're going to do... and also some of the challenges. I'm sure there are going to be some unique things that happen out of this project.”

“This is also an important demonstration of the value of partnership,” said Associate Director of Education, Janis Medysky. “Partnerships such as this one can only strengthen the community.”

The concept originated with the school board. Deb Shackell, Healthy Active Living Resource Teacher for the Board, and Superintendent of Education Anita Simpson came up with the concept as a way to link activity and the Board's new Math strategy.

It was Shackell and Simpson who approached Jumpstart with an idea and a list of potential schools “and we went to work, finding the right equipment, getting the right vendors,” said Eric Cartlidge, Regional Manager of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. It took 6 months to organize, but “this week, all the schools are getting their pedometers,” he said.

Among the participating schools are W.H. Day, Chris Hadfield Public School and Sir William Osler PS in Bradford West Gwillimbury; Alcona Glen, Goodfellow and Sunnybrae Public Schools in Innisfil, and Allandale Heights, Assikinack, Cundle Heights, Maple Grove and West Bayfield in Barrie – but there will be participating schools “ all over the Board,” across Simcoe County.

“Thank you, Jumpstart Canada. Thank you for saying yes, thank you for helping our students to be more physically active... thank you for making this little, tiny dream a reality,” said Superintendent Simpson. “The sky's the limit.”

For the kids, the star of the launch was Olympic athlete, boxer Mandy Bujold, who brought the gold medal she won in the flyweight division at the 2011 Pan American games. She shared tips on goal-setting, and achieving those goals – then helped the students put steps on their pedometers, by providing a quick boxing lesson, full of feints and jabs.

“We're very excited and honoured to be the kick-off school for The Pedometer Project,” said W.H. Day principal, Peter McKenna, promising that his school would be a leader in the step challenge. “We will do more than our fair share.”

The Simcoe County District School Board has set up a website for The Pedometer Project, where students can upload their data, and where the public can learn more about the initiative. See scdsbpedometerproject.blogspot.ca. Information is also available at #SCDSBStepUp on facebook and twitter.

“Physical activity equips kids with important life skills, like discipline, courage and teamwork, said French. “By providing pedometers to the SCDSB, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities can motivate kids to learn and grow through the power of play.”