A Warmer Winter for Coats for Kids

For a second year, South Simcoe Police launched “A Warmer Winter” - inviting residents in both Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury to drop off donations of outgrown and unneeded winterwear, for Coats for Kids. The grassroots volunteer campaign makes coats, snowsuits, hats, mitts, gloves, scarves and boots available to families and individuals in need, at no charge.

This year's Warmer Winter coat drive was an outstanding success. So far, South Simcoe Police have collected 346 coats and snowsuits. “Last year, we were at 300, in total,” says Special Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden, “and we're only halfway there.”

Donations can still be dropped off to the donation bins inside the doors at the Police stations. Especially needed are boots in all sizes, to ensure “no one has to face a cold Canadian winter unprepared,” Aschwanden said, as she dropped off the donations at the Coats for Kids Depot, in the St. Mary's “A” Hall on Frederick St. in Bradford. The Depot is open from 6 to 8 p.m., on Jan. 26.