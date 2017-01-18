Affordable Housing Strategy... Not much for BWG?

Gregory Bishop, General Manager of Social and Community Services, and John Connell, Acting Implementation Manager for Social Housing, came before BWG Council on January 10 to provide an update of Simcoe County’s “Our Community 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy.”

It’s an ambitious plan, that has identified a target of 2,685 new affordable units to be created in the County by 2024 – 202 units in Bradford West Gwillimbury - through a combination of secondary suites and rental units, rent supplements for low income earners, and a down-payment program, offering a forgiveable loan to help Simcoe County renters move towards home ownership.

Bishop noted that County Council has set aside $7.5 million to support the programs, including $1.5 million to create up to 60 secondary suites, and $6 million in rent supplements over 10 years, and that changes in provincial legislation will make it easier for municipalities to provide incentives, to encourage affordable housing. Federal/provincial funding is also available.

Connell provided a summary of “Best Practices” for Municipalities, including writing off 100% of county and municipal Development Charges for affordable housing, providing a municipal property tax incentive, waiving planning and building fees, reducing parking and parkland requirements, permitting smaller lot sizes and sq. footage.

But when he provided some statistics relating to Bradford West Gwillimbury, he was challenged by Councillors. Asked about rent supplements and home-ownership down-payments, Connell suggested that an affordable 1-bedroom unit in Bradford would go for $920 per month, a 2-bedroom unit for $1089, and cited a house price of $318,550, as an “affordable” home.

Councillor Gary Lamb pointed out that the average new home price in Bradford is over $700,000.

“The $318,550 is what you’d consider to be an affordable house?” asked Councillor Gary Baynes.

“Yes... based on last year’s average resale value, minus 10%,” said Connell. “That’s a number for the County as a whole.”

Councillor Mark Contois suggested that there would be no homes in BWG that would meet the criteria. “What the County does for the south part of their partnership, is not an awful lot,” Contois said. “I don’t see how our taxpayers are gaining anything from this.”

He also challenged the rental figures. “You can’t get anything for those prices,” Contois said, suggesting that an affordable 1-bedroom apartment in Bradford would cost closer to $1,100; a 2-bedroom, $1,300. “These numbers, they might go in Midland, they might go in Penetanguishene – they are not going to go in Bradford West Gwillimbury. The County needs to update themselves.”

There was also disappointment that the Town will not be considered for a share of $13.3 million in federal/provincial funding for affordable housing in 2016-17. The County has approved a capital project in Collingwood, that includes the demolition of 30 units of existing social housing, and construction of 147 new units, a net gain of 117 units.

BWG had submitted 4 sites for consideration. Two of the four proposals - municipally-owned land at 70 Melbourne Drive, and the Bradford Community Centre - were ranked “2 and 3” by the County, Connell said, and while not a top priority, will be the subject of “preliminary design and analysis, so that should additional funding opportunities arise,” the County will be ready to move forward.

Since the Affordable Housing strategy was introduced in 2014, Simcoe County has seen the creation of 396 new affordable units, as of September 30, 2016 – 16 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, including 1 new secondary suite, and 15 rent supplement units. The goal is to create a total of 895 units in Simcoe County by the end of 2017.